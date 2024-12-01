EU Foreign Policy Chief: EU Wants Ukraine To Win This War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, said on Sunday in an X post that the EU will continue to stand by Ukraine in its war against Russia, reiterating, "the EU wants Ukraine to win this war."

Kallas, during her visit to Kyiv; on the first day of officially taking office, along with the new President of the European Council Antonio Costa, emphasised that her message was clear; the EU wants Ukraine to win this war and "will do whatever it takes for that."

She stressed that "Ukraine's unbreakable resolve will long outlive Putin's imperial delusions". (end)

