Investment Strategies Need To Align With Sustainability Goals
Date
12/1/2024 9:06:04 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) investment strategies must be aligned with global sustainability goals to ensure long-term growth that is both economically viable and environmentally responsible, according to James Zhan, chair of the World Investment conference (WIC) executive board. His comments, made during the opening session of the Riyadh-based event, emphasized the urgency of reforming the global financial system to support broader social and environmental objectives. Zhan's remarks came as the WIC [...]">
MENAFN01122024000152002308ID1108943595
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.