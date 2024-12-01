SEC Seeks Approval For Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reviewing an application for the Bitwise 10 ETF, a proposed exchange-traded fund (ETF) comprising ten major cryptocurrencies, including (BTC), (ETH), and (SOL). This fund aims to simplify for a broader audience while addressing regulatory and accessibility challenges. Bitwise Asset Management, the fund's issuer, emphasized the importance of providing a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio under the framework of an ETF. The fund, initially established as a publicly traded trust in 2017, manages over $1.3 billion in assets. It features an allocation heavily weighted toward Bitcoin (75%), with Ethereum making up 16.2%, and smaller proportions allocated to Solana, XRP, Cardano, and others. The ETF's structure would allow for more efficient pricing through mechanisms aligning its trading value with the net asset value (NAV) of its holdings, reducing the discrepancies seen in traditional trust models. The transition to an ETF format represents a significant milestone for Bitwise and the broader cryptocurrency industry. By achieving ETF status, the fund would likely attract a wider range of institutional and retail investors, given the inherent efficiency, liquidity, and regulatory safeguards of ETFs. Such a move comes amid a wave of enthusiasm in cryptocurrency markets following bullish trends driven by major macroeconomic developments.">



