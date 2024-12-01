Asset's Price Analysis For Beginners By Global Broker Octa: Identifying The First Trade

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – OutReach Newswire – 30 November 2024 – Before entering the market, traders need to identify potential price movements to avoid ad hoc trading decisions. Otherwise, they increase risks and merely rely on luck. For instance, recently declined below $2,600 per ounce, marking its lowest point since mid-September 2024 as a strengthening U.S. dollar put pressure on traditional safe-haven assets. This movement was driven by broader economic shifts, including expected fiscal and monetary policy adjustments following Trump's election victory, with further implications for inflation and interest rates. As traders weigh these potential changes, they can recognise market patterns and adjust their short and long-term strategies accordingly. Octa's financial market analyst Kar Yong Ang shares tools and approaches for beginners to monitor and analyse potential price movements.

Effective methods for tracking asset's price

Analysing the market and assets' prices is time-consuming. Traders monitor the graphs and follow economic and political news to identify where the price is about to move. However, beginners may spend too much time trying to validate their trading assumptions. Eventually, they may either hesitate a lot and miss an opportunity or hasten and increase the risks without proper analysis.

Here's where advanced tools come into place to facilitate the process. For example, one can set up price alerts to avoid spending hours in front of the monitor and simply get notified when the price approaches a specific level. More advanced tools like AI-powered bots may suggest potentially profitable trades or assets, break down trading sessions, and provide constructive, impartial feedback.

How to analyse an asset: technical and fundamental analysis breakdown

To analyse potential asset's price, traders can study the technical patterns and the broader economic context behind them. In other words, technical and fundamental analysis should be applied.

Technical analysis for beginners

Technical analysis uses historical price data to forecast future price movements. It typically begins with identifying the overall trend (whether up, down, or sideways), followed by establishing key levels where the price might reverse or consolidate: support and resistance. They act as significant price points where traders expect the asset's price, for example, to stop or reverse, making them critical for planning entry and exit points. Various indicators like Moving Averages (MA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), Bollinger Bands, and Average True Range (ATR) are also applied to confirm the trend or level, as well as better predict potential price direction and targets.

To avoid confusion, beginners can rely on support and resistance levels only to identify potential price targets, hence, entry and exit points. Many use the range trading strategy, which is based on the expectation that the price bounces off the established support and resistance levels: