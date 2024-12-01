Dubai's DIFC Launches New Collaboration With Skywards App

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Dubai International Centre (DIFC) has unveiled an exciting collaboration with the Skywards Everyday app, aiming to elevate the shopping, dining, and entertainment experience at the renowned Gate Avenue. The partnership marks a significant step in enhancing customer engagement and offering additional benefits to both new and existing users of the Skywards loyalty program. Gate Avenue, located in the heart of Dubai's financial district, is known for its vibrant atmosphere and extensive range of luxury retail outlets, dining options, and entertainment experiences. This new partnership with Skywards Everyday, part of Emirates' frequent flyer program, offers customers the opportunity to earn and redeem Skywards Miles for purchases at participating outlets within the DIFC precinct. The collaboration will allow users to earn Skywards Miles for everyday spending, with exclusive offers and promotions available across various restaurants, cafes, and retail outlets in Gate Avenue. Shoppers can now seamlessly integrate their Skywards account with the Skywards Everyday app, benefiting from personalized rewards and exclusive deals. This move is aimed at enhancing the customer experience by merging Dubai's retail and hospitality sectors with the convenience of a loyalty program, creating a more dynamic, rewarding environment for both local residents and international visitors. The Dubai International Financial Centre has long been a hub for business, finance, and lifestyle, attracting both global corporations and high-net-worth individuals. By teaming up with the Skywards Everyday app, DIFC aims to tap into the growing demand for integrated digital solutions that provide seamless experiences for consumers. This partnership reflects the evolving nature of consumer expectations, with an increasing desire for convenience, personalized rewards, and a more integrated lifestyle experience. The initiative also underscores the UAE's broader ambition to position itself as a global leader in innovation and technology. By leveraging the power of digital applications like Skywards Everyday, the DIFC hopes to foster greater engagement within its community and enhance its status as a top destination for high-end retail and leisure activities. The partnership is expected to bring in a new wave of visitors to Gate Avenue, with Skywards Everyday's extensive reach providing DIFC with access to a diverse and affluent customer base. Skywards Everyday, which launched in 2020, has rapidly grown in popularity, providing users with the ability to earn miles on everyday purchases. The app has been designed to work with a wide range of retailers, enabling users to earn Skywards Miles at thousands of locations across the UAE. With this expansion into Gate Avenue at DIFC, users will be able to collect miles for purchases at some of Dubai's most exclusive shopping and dining spots. For Emirates, the expansion of the Skywards Everyday app to high-profile locations such as DIFC is part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the Emirates Skywards program and its loyalty offerings. As the aviation and travel industries continue to recover from the pandemic, loyalty programs have become an increasingly important tool in driving customer retention and engagement. By providing additional ways for Skywards members to earn miles and rewards, Emirates is enhancing the value of its frequent flyer program, which has long been a key differentiator in a competitive industry. This collaboration also highlights a broader trend in Dubai's retail and hospitality landscape, where the fusion of technology and customer service is reshaping how businesses interact with consumers. In a city known for its luxury experiences and cutting-edge innovations, partnerships like this are becoming essential in attracting and retaining customers in an increasingly competitive market. Gate Avenue at DIFC has long been one of Dubai's prime destinations for luxury shopping and fine dining. The precinct has hosted numerous global brands and offers a wide range of services that cater to the tastes and preferences of the UAE's affluent residents and international visitors. With the new partnership, DIFC is positioning itself as a leading player in the city's retail and leisure scene, bridging the gap between traditional shopping experiences and modern digital solutions.">



