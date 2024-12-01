PRYPCO Introduces Fractional Ownership Platform In Dubai

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) PRYPCO, a prominent Dubai-based firm led by Amira Sajwani, has launched an innovative fractional ownership aimed at democratizing access to premium properties in the city. The platform allows investors to buy fractions of luxury real estate, significantly lowering the barriers to entry in a traditionally dominated by high-net-worth individuals. The new platform is poised to reshape the landscape of real estate in [...]">

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.