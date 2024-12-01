Australia blocks kids under 16 from social media

(MENAFN) The Australian parliament has passed a bill that bans children under the age of 16 from using social media. The legislation was approved by the Senate on Thursday, following a vote in the House of Representatives the day before. The Social Media Minimum Age Bill defines an "age-restricted social media platform" as any service that primarily enables social interaction, including the ability to post material. While the bill doesn't specify particular platforms, it mandates that services failing to prevent access to users under 16 will face fines of up to $50 million. The law will come into effect in a year.



The government argues that this law is essential to protect children's wellbeing, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stating that it would allow parents to have more productive discussions with their children about social media. He acknowledged the challenges of implementation but emphasized that the legislation is a necessary step. However, tech giants like Google and Meta have expressed concerns, urging Australia to delay the bill until after an age-verification trial. Meta also criticized the rushed process and the lack of sufficient consultation. Snapchat's parent company, Snap, raised concerns about how the law will be implemented in practice. Some Australian lawmakers, such as Senator Matt Canavan, have also criticized the bill for not addressing privacy issues, arguing that it could be ineffective and might undermine efforts to mitigate the dangers of social media. Other countries, like Florida in the US, are also introducing similar measures to protect children online.

