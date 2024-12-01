Storm Bora Kills Two In Greece, Sparks Weather Warnings

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Athens: A storm sweeping through Greece has killed two people on the island of Lemnos, and damaged roads and buildings in Rhodes, the authorities said on Sunday.

Storm Bora, which arrived in Greece on Saturday, is forecast to bring heavy snowfall to the north and northwest.

On Saturday, the civil protection service issued an emergency alert warning of torrential rains and strong winds in the northeast, the centre and the region around Athens.

On the island of Rhodes, which has an important tourist industry, the storm damaged roads, houses and commercial buildings overnight on Saturday to Sunday, regional governor George Hadjimarkos said.

He said scores of people had been evacuated.

Authorities have urged residents there to remain at home and have halted traffic while emergency services are "on maximum alert".

On Lemnos, two men aged 57 and 70 died in accidents, one hauling his car out of the mud, the other falling on his head outside his home.

State television ERT broadcast images of flooded fields on the island, which mainly lives from farming.