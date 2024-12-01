Omani Deputy PM In Kuwait To Participate In 45Th GCC Summit
KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The Sultanate of Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Sayyed Fahad bin Mahmoud Al-Said and his accompanying delegation arrived to Kuwait on Sunday to attend the 45th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.
Upon arrival at Kuwait Amiri Airport, Al-Said was received by His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
He was also received by the Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi and other senior officials.
The honorary mission accompanying Al-Said was formed under the Governor of Al-Assima District Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah.
The Omani official delegation includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyed Bader Al-Busaidi, Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs Dr. Abdullah Al-Saeedi, Minister of Economy Dr. Said Al-Saqari, and other Omani senior officials. (end) ahm
