Biden responds to Russia's huge strikes on Ukraine

(MENAFN) On November 28, the Norwegian Parliament backed the expansion of the Nansen Support Program for Ukraine for additional three years and invested minimum 35 billion Norwegian kroner (USD3.16 billion) in support to Ukraine in the upcoming year.

"Norway stands firm in its support to Ukraine. (…) It is crucial for Ukraine that our support is sustained across multiple years, and that there is broad agreement behind it. We want the people of Ukraine to know that Norway’s support will continue," stated Premier Jonas Gahr Støre.



In 2025, the financing for the support plan is going to total minimum 35 billion Norwegian kroner (USD3.16 billion). Of this sum, 22.5 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately USD2 billion) will be invested to army aid, and 12.5 billion Norwegian kroner (USD.16 billion) to humanitarian and civilian aid.



The aiding plan will be expanded to last until 2030. The overall amount of financing will be surged to minimum 154.5 billion Norwegian kroner (USD13.9 billion) for the extent of the plan.

