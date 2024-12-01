Power Outages In Ukraine Scheduled From 13:00 To 22:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hourly power outages on Sunday, December 1, scheduled from 13:00 to 22:00, will involve a single group of household consumers.
That's according to Ukrenergo, the national operator of Ukraine's power grid, Ukrinform reports.
From 8:00 AM to 13:00, power supply will be limited for business and industrial consumers, the operator noted.
The electricity consumption caps are introduced as a result of damage incurred by energy infrastructure from Russia's massive missile and drone attack on November 28.
Energy repair teams are working to put the equipment damaged by the enemy back in service as soon as possible
The scope of restrictions may change throughout the day, the operators warned.
Ukrenergo urges citizens to consume electricity responsibly.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 28, as a result of the massive missile and drone attack by Russian troops on Ukraine, 12 targets were hit, most of them part of Ukraine's fuel and energy infrastructure.
