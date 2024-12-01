In Kyiv, Drone Debris Leaves Apartment Block, Cars Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During an attack by Russian kamikaze drones overnight Sunday, an apartment block and several cars sustained damage from the downed UAV debris in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.

That's according to the Kyiv municipal military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the attack by Russian UAVs on Kyiv, the debris hit the ground in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. Tentatively, an apartment block was damaged as windows were shattered by the blast wave," said the head of the administration, Serhiy Popko.

Casualty reports are being verified, he added, urging Kyiv residents to stay in shelter until the air raid alert is canceled.

Soon, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, wrote on Telegram: "As the debris fell, several cars are ablaze outside a residential building. Windows are shattered in some apartments. No casualties were reported."

At the same time, he clarified that the fire in the Obolonskyi district, which is being reported on social media, is not related to an enemy attack. "Several kiosks caught fire at the market. Rescue units are on site," the mayor of Kyiv noted.

As reported, an air raid alert went off in the capital and a number of northern and central regions due to the threat of a Russian drone attack.

Illustrative photo: gov