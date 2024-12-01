Dj Marc Money Drops New Deep House Hit!

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Los Angeles, California Nov 30, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

DJ Marc Money, a name synonymous with electrifying beats and unforgettable party vibes, is set to release his latest Deep House single, “Cheeks” , on December 4, 2024 . This fun, high-energy track is guaranteed to get listeners moving and promises to be a must-have addition to all playlists and DJ sets across streaming platforms.

“Cheeks” is a standout track from DJ Marc Money's forthcoming album, “Da Party” , and is now available for presave at this link: .

For fans who have already been grooving to DJ Marc Money's hits, his previous single, “Dance-MYB” , is available for purchase and streaming and continues to gain traction among dance enthusiasts.

Growing up in Gary, Indiana , DJ Marc Money was deeply influenced by the legendary Chicago House scene , an inspiration evident in his ability to consistently deliver tracks that set dance floors ablaze. As he evolves as an artist, he has announced that he will be shortening his stage name to DJMM for all future music, film, and creative projects. Fans can rest assured that the quality and passion that define his work will remain unchanged.

DJs, music enthusiasts, and partygoers alike-add“Cheeks” to your sets and share the joy with friends and family.

About DJ Marc Money (DJMM):

DJ Marc Money, now transitioning to DJMM, is a powerhouse of Deep House and party anthems, with roots steeped in the Midwest's vibrant music culture. Known for his dynamic tracks and infectious beats, DJMM continues to set the standard for House music excellence.

For media inquiries, please contact:

DJMM

...

661-299-7530

Let the party begin with“Cheeks” this December!