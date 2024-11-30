Jordan Hosts Arab Media Festival In Support Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Arab Festival opened on Friday under the theme "Supporting Palestine," gathering media professionals from across the Arab world in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

The opening ceremony, attended by of Communications and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani, on behalf of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, also saw the presence of Senate President Faisal Fayez, former Yemeni president Ali Nasser Mohammad, and other prominent Arab and national figures, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Momani stressed the urgency of the festival's theme, highlighting the ongoing brutal and violent attacks Palestinians are facing in their struggle.

He also reiterated Jordan's unwavering support for Palestine, a position consistently endorsed by His Majesty King Abdullah.

The minister also urged Arab media to continue playing a pivotal role in amplifying Palestine's voice and countering efforts to distort the facts surrounding the Israeli occupation.

"Supporting the Palestinian cause, particularly Jerusalem is not a favour but a shared responsibility," he said.

The two-day festival includes discussions on the role of Arab and Islamic media in supporting Palestine and explores how media and the arts can counter disinformation while amplifying the Palestinian narrative.