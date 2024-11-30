Kuwait Ministers Inspect Preparations For 45Th GCC Summit
Date
11/30/2024 3:04:47 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Minister of Electricity, Water, and renewable energy Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri, and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Meshari conducted inspections, Saturday, on preparations for the 45th session of the Supreme council of the GCC countries.
The inspections are part of an effort to raise the preparedness, including inspecting road development projects and Agriculture works, prior to the event, said the Ministry of Public Works in a statement.
Accompanying the ministers was Director General of the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAFR), Eng. Nasser Taqi, and the Governor of Farwaniya, Sheikh Athbi Nasser Al-Athbi Al-Sabah. (end)
maa
MENAFN30112024000071011013ID1108941924
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.