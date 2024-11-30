Kuwait Ministers Inspect Preparations For 45Th GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Minister of Electricity, Water, and Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri, and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Affairs Abdullatif Al-Meshari conducted inspections, Saturday, on preparations for the 45th session of the Supreme council of the GCC countries.

The inspections are part of an effort to raise the preparedness, including inspecting road development projects and works, prior to the event, said the Ministry of Public Works in a statement.

Accompanying the ministers was Director General of the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAFR), Eng. Nasser Taqi, and the Governor of Farwaniya, Sheikh Athbi Nasser Al-Athbi Al-Sabah. (end)

