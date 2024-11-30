Russia frees another Donbass settlement

(MENAFN) The Russian Defense has announced the capture of Novaya Ilyinka, a village in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), located north of the strategically important town of Kurakhovo, across from the Kurakhovo reservoir. Over the past few weeks, Russian had been pushing towards Kurakhovo from multiple directions, making it a primary target in the ongoing offensive in southwestern DPR.



Kurakhovo is heavily fortified by Ukrainian forces and is one of the last significant Ukrainian-held locations in the southwest of Donbass. The largest Ukrainian-controlled settlement in the area is Pokrovsk (formerly Krasnoarmeysk), located about 30 kilometers north of Kurakhovo.



Novaya Ilyinka lies at the entrance to a crucial 900-meter-long road bridge that spans the Kurakhovo reservoir. This bridge has been a vital supply route, connecting Ukrainian forces on the northern and southern banks of the reservoir. The recent Russian advance is expected to further disrupt Ukrainian logistics in the region.



Earlier this month, a powerful explosion damaged a dam and the road bridge at the western end of the reservoir. While it is unclear who was responsible for the blast, unverified drone footage suggests that the Ukrainian military may have sabotaged the bridge, as no incoming Russian fire was visible in the videos. The explosion caused minor flooding and ruptured the dam.



