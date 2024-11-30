France admits it wont detain Netanyahu

(MENAFN) French Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot has expressed doubts about the possibility of arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting he may have immunity from the International Criminal Court (ICC). The court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant last week, charging them with crimes against humanity related to the Gaza invasion. While several European nations have stated they would honor the warrant, France has remained cautious.



Barrot told Franceinfo that France will follow international law based on its obligations to cooperate with the ICC. However, he noted that the Rome Statute, which established the court, addresses immunity for certain leaders, and such matters are ultimately decided by the courts.



Earlier, the French Foreign Ministry issued a statement clarifying that while France will respect its commitments to the ICC, Israel is not a signatory to the Rome Statute. The statement emphasized that this means France is not required to act in a way that would contradict its obligations regarding immunity for individuals from non-member states.



The ministry added that immunity applies to both Netanyahu and Gallant and must be considered. France reaffirmed its strong ties with Israel, stating its commitment to working closely with Israeli leaders to promote peace and security in the Middle East.



Although Israel is not part of the Rome Statute, the ICC claims jurisdiction over the West Bank and Gaza, which are considered occupied territories. Article 27 of the Rome Statute allows the court to exercise jurisdiction regardless of immunity, but Article 98 allows states to refuse actions that contradict their international obligations regarding diplomatic immunity.



