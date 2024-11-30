Liverpool Defender Reportedly On Real Madrid's Radar

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has emerged as a potential transfer target for Real Madrid, according to TalkSPORT, Azernews reports.

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, Alexander-Arnold will be eligible to begin negotiations with other clubs starting January 2025. Reports suggest that the 26-year-old defender has expressed an interest in leaving Liverpool as a free agent next summer.

A product of Liverpool's youth academy, Alexander-Arnold has been a key figure for the club since making his debut for the senior team in 2016.

Real Madrid's pursuit of the England international could mark a significant move in the upcoming transfer market.