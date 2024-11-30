Liverpool Defender Reportedly On Real Madrid's Radar
Date
11/30/2024 8:09:38 AM
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has emerged as a
potential transfer target for Real Madrid, according to TalkSPORT,
Azernews reports.
With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2025,
Alexander-Arnold will be eligible to begin negotiations with other
clubs starting January 2025. Reports suggest that the 26-year-old
defender has expressed an interest in leaving Liverpool as a free
agent next summer.
A product of Liverpool's youth academy, Alexander-Arnold has
been a key figure for the club since making his debut for the
senior team in 2016.
Real Madrid's pursuit of the England international could mark a
significant move in the upcoming transfer market.
