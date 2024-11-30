Ukraine Recovery Conference In Rome To Focus On Four Key Areas - Italian Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukraine Recovery Conference, scheduled to be held in Rome on July 10-11, 2025, will center on four strategic areas: private sector involvement, local development, European integration, and human capital development.

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"By hosting the Ukraine Recovery in 2025, Italy intends to foster an inclusive and results-oriented approach. In continuity with the Berlin edition, the agenda will focus on four key dimensions: the involvement of the private sector, the local dimension, the reform process for EU membership and the development of human capital. Preparatory events will be devoted to each of these areas, and the human capital event will take place in Kyiv," the diplomat said.

According to him, Italy aims to identify concrete deliverables for each area, in close cooperation with Ukraine, which will co-chair the event, and with the support of other international donors. There will be a special focus on crosscutting themes and strategic sectors for reconstruction, such as energy, infrastructure, defense industry, and agri-business.

"In addition, the Conference will host a session of the Steering Committee of the Donor Platform, to promote greater integration between the Platform and the Business Advisory Council, thereby strengthening the role of the private sector in the reconstruction of Ukraine," Formosa said.

According to the diplomat, Italy expects the Ukraine Recovery Conference "to lead to the concrete signature of valuable contracts between companies of our countries, thus enhancing the role the Italian productive system can play to support the prosperous future of Ukraine."

The Ukraine Recovery Conference will be held in the Italian capital on July 10-11, 2025. It will bring together heads of state and government from 77 countries, with an estimated 1,800 participants, including 500 companies -- 150 from Germany, 150 from Ukraine, and 200 from other nations.