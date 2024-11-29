Today's Must-Read Stock News On Bitcoin, AI, And More

(MENAFN- Baystreet) All eyes are on (BTC-USD) today, as prices settled in the $95,000 to $96,000 range. investors widely expected to trade at $100,000. Still, the milestone price is only symbolic.

Investors may trade iShares Trust (IBIT).

Crypto investors will need to evaluate the importance of BTC compared to fiat currencies. The U.S. dollar continued to strengthen against most other currencies. Should the Peso, Canadian dollar, Euro, and Yuan weaken further, it would disrupt global trade. Weak currencies would encourage the U.S. to increase imports, regardless of tariff levels.

Investors should consider tariff-hedging their portfolios. They can gain exposure to the strengthening U.S. dollar by holding the ETF, DB US Dollar Index (UUP), or U.S. Dollar Index (DXY). They should also watch out for globalized firms that have exposure operating outside of the U.S. For example, Proctor and Gamble (PG) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) may have currency exchange rate losses.

In the A.I. segment, expect Nvidia (NVDA) to top today's most actively traded stock. The stock will trade in a range with strong support at $135.00.

Investors are positioning for increased global trade by buying Zim Integrated Shipping (ZIM), Kirby (KEX), and Matson (MATX). However, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) and Golden Ocean (GOGL) are slumping. Golden Ocean posted an EPS of $0.28. Despite posting revenue growth of 17.6% Y/Y to $260.62 million, GOGL stock pulled back.