KISR: Putting Out Limited Fire At Al-Shagaya Renewable Energy Complex, No Human Losses

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research announced that firefighters extinguished a limited fire at the solar power unit of Al-Shagaya Complex on Friday.

The fire was put out and no human losses were reported, KISR's Executive Director of the Marketing and Commercial Operations Sector Abdulmohsen Al-Haroun said in a press statement.

Al-Haroun, however, noted that the blaze caused limited material damage to the site.

A probe into the incident would be launched to identify its causes, he confirmed. (end)

