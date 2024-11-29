KISR: Putting Out Limited Fire At Al-Shagaya Renewable Energy Complex, No Human Losses
Date
11/29/2024 3:02:56 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research announced that firefighters extinguished a limited fire at the solar power unit of Al-Shagaya renewable energy Complex on Friday.
The fire was put out and no human losses were reported, KISR's Executive Director of the Marketing and Commercial Operations Sector Abdulmohsen Al-Haroun said in a press statement.
Al-Haroun, however, noted that the blaze caused limited material damage to the site.
A probe into the incident would be launched to identify its causes, he confirmed. (end)
