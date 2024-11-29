Media Center, Expo. For 45Th GCC Summit .. Fully Equipped Platform

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Mubarak Al-Enezi

KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The media center and the accompanying the 45th GCC Summit to be hosted by Kuwait on Sunday are a fully equipped and complete integrated platform, which facilitates media people's work to cover the summit.

The of Information and Culture has completely equipped the center for more than 80 journalists, media people, from Kuwait and beyond, to facilitate following up the Gulf Summit and transmitting its activities.

The center is equipped with state-of-the-art studios, modern computers, auditoriums and developed internet access for this purpose.

The center, inaugurated by Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, also includes seven-pavilion media exhibition of the GCC member states and the Secretariat.

Each pavilion shows media production of every country and a presentation for the most important achievements. (end)

tm







MENAFN29112024000071011013ID1108939533