Introducing Blue Ocean Energy Fund For Accredited Investors

Miami, FL, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The management team at Pytheas Energy, a leader in innovative energy solutions, today announced the launch of the Blue Ocean Energy Fund , which is now open to accredited investors. This exciting new venture comes on the heels of Pytheas Energy's successful Regulation CF campaign , which has already raised over $3.92 million toward their innovative approach to marginal well productivity.

Blue Ocean Energy Fund: A New Frontier in Energy Investment

The Blue Ocean Energy Fund, managed by Blue Ocean Funds LLC, represents a significant expansion of the Management Team's portfolio. Key highlights include:



$20 million in assets under management

A strategic contract to supply fuel to a private airport

Actively seeking board members to guide future growth Raising $25 million from accredited investors

"We're thrilled to open the Blue Ocean Energy Fund to accredited investors," said Hal Matheson, CEO of Blue Ocean Funds. "This fund represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of energy innovation while offering attractive investment opportunities."

Exclusive Events for Investors Blue Ocean Funds is hosting an exclusive event to mark the launch of the Blue Ocean Energy Fund:

Mar-a-Lago Celebration : December 11, 2024 - Held in the historic gold ballroom

This event offers a unique opportunity for investors to connect with the Blue Ocean Funds team and learn more about the company's vision for the future. Space is extremely limited for this private event.

About Blue Ocean Energy Fund

Blue Ocean Energy Fund represents a strategic convergence of proven industry expertise and technological innovation in the energy sector. Led by the same accomplished management team behind Pytheas Energy's success, the Fund leverages decades of operational experience to identify and capitalize on overlooked opportunities in the energy market.

The Fund's strategy focuses on combining traditional industry knowledge with advanced technological solutions to enhance operational efficiency and maximize returns. By applying sophisticated risk mitigation strategies and maintaining a clear focus on value creation, Blue Ocean Energy Fund is positioned to capture substantial upside potential while managing downside risks.

The Blue Ocean Energy Fund brings Pytheas Energy's successful well optimization methods to accredited investors, managed by a team with decades of proven results in improving energy asset performance.

For more information about the Blue Ocean Energy Fund or to inquire about investment opportunities, please contact:

Note: Investment in the Blue Ocean Energy Fund is open to accredited investors only. Terms and conditions apply.



CONTACT: Hal Abraham Matheson CEO Pytheas Energy halm(at)blueoceanfundsllc.com