Mexico Allocates $604 Million For Fracking Despite Ban Promises

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican under Claudia Sheinbaum has allocated 12.364 billion pesos ($604 million) for fracking-related projects in 2025. This decision contradicts earlier presidential promises to ban the controversial practice.



The Mexican Alliance Against Fracking revealed this information through a detailed analysis. The budget targets four main projects: Gulf Tertiary Oil, Burgos, Veracruz Integral Project, and CEE Miquetla.



These initiatives are part of Mexico's broader strategy to boost fossil extraction. The government aims to increase daily gas production from 3,854 to 4,976 million cubic feet.



Gulf Tertiary Oil, spanning Veracruz and Puebla, will receive 2.423 billion pesos ($118 million). The project is set to continue until 2031. Veracruz Integral Project claims the lion's share with 7.420 billion pesos ($362 million).



Burgos follows with 2.266 billion pesos ($110 million), while CEE Miquetla gets 256 million pesos ($12 million). These investments align with the National Hydrocarbon and Natural Gas Sector Strategy for 2024-2030.







The strategy prioritizes increasing gas production in Mexico. However, this approach raises concerns about potential environmental and social risks.

Mexico's Fracking Dilemma

Fundar, Engenera A.C., and the Mexican Alliance Against Fracking conducted the analysis. They noted a decrease in fracking resources compared to previous years.



Yet, these projects remain active, continuing from earlier administrations. The researchers highlighted a peak in fracking budget approvals in 2023.



That year saw a total of 25.001 billion pesos ($1.2 billion) allocated to fracking development. This trend suggests an ongoing commitment to the controversial extraction method.



The current government faces a dilemma. It must balance its fossil gas ambitions with environmental concerns. The Mexican Alliance Against Fracking urges Congress to act. They call for approval of a constitutional reform to ban fracking.



This reform received a favorable opinion in August. However, it remains stalled in the legislative process. The delay highlights the complex interplay between energy needs and environmental protection.



Mexico's fracking investments reflect a broader global challenge. Nations worldwide grapple with balancing energy security and environmental stewardship.



The outcome of this debate in Mexico could set a precedent for other countries facing similar dilemmas. As the world watches, Mexico's decision on fracking will shape its energy future.



It will also influence its standing in global environmental efforts. The coming months will be crucial in determining the path forward for Mexican energy policy.

MENAFN29112024007421016031ID1108938825