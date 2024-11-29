NCSA Receives Award For Cyber Security Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The National Security Agency has received Excellence Award in Cybersecurity Education for its pioneering“Educational cybersecurity curricula” project.

The award was presented during the Global Cyber 2024, organised by the Swiss Cyber Institute in partnership with the Spanish National Institute for Cyber Security (INCIBE).

This global recognition highlights innovative case studies and exemplary initiatives in cybersecurity, with this year's awards introducing new categories to honour achievements in cybersecurity education and research.

The National Cyber Security Agency's award underscores its significant efforts and impactful role in enhancing digital safety indicators across diverse societal sectors.

On this occasion, Khaled Al Hashimi, Director of National Cyber Enablement and Excellence Affairs at the National Cyber Security said,“This recognition is a testament to Qatar's sustained and dedicated efforts to strengthen digital safety indicators through advanced systems and strategies in cybersecurity. It reaffirms Qatar's standing as a leading nation in the field and our unwavering commitment to creating a secure digital environment locally and globally, while fostering collaboration with key organisations to address evolving cyber threats.”

For her part, Dalal Al Aqeedi, Acting Director of the National Cyber Excellence Department, highlighted the rigorous evaluation process that led to this recognition.“Our curriculum project faced strong international competition, beginning with a review of 52 cybersecurity educational initiatives worldwide in December 2023.”

“After rigorous assessments, 12 initiatives advanced to the final evaluation phase, with our project emerging as a leading example representing Qatar on the global stage,” he said.

The“Educational Cyber Security Curricula” project has benefited over 140,000 students, spanning 214 public schools, 178 private schools, and 39 community schools, in addition to two schools for students with special needs.