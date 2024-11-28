(Subs Plz Use This Version)
Kuwait Amir addressed with a letter from Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa
KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday was addressed with a written letter from Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa dealing with means of cementing the bilateral relations, regional and international issues.
The letter was handed over to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya during his reception at Kuwait International Airport of his Bahraini counterpart, Abdulatif bin Rashed Al-Zayani, today (Thursday). (end)
