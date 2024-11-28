OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting Rescheduled For December 5

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The OPEC+ (OPEC and non-OPEC) Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting and the OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting, originally planned for December 1, have been postponed to December 5, Azernews reports.

This was announced in a statement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The postponement is attributed to the participation of several ministers in the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Kuwait.

The headquarters of the organisation has been located in Vienna, Austria, since 1965. Currently, there are 12 members of OPEC, which are Algeria, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

Non-OPEC countries (Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Russia, Sudan and South Sudan) closely cooperate with the organisation in the 'OPEC Plus' format. The main goal of OPEC Plus cooperation is to reach a consensus on demand and supply in global oil markets.