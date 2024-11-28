OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting Rescheduled For December 5
The OPEC+ (OPEC and non-OPEC) Ministerial Monitoring Committee
meeting and the OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting, originally planned for
December 1, have been postponed to December 5,
Azernews reports.
This was announced in a statement by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
The postponement is attributed to the participation of several
ministers in the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Kuwait.
The headquarters of the organisation has been located in Vienna,
Austria, since 1965. Currently, there are 12 members of OPEC, which
are Algeria, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait,
Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and
Venezuela.
Non-OPEC countries (Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Kazakhstan,
Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Russia, Sudan and South Sudan) closely
cooperate with the organisation in the 'OPEC Plus' format. The main
goal of OPEC Plus cooperation is to reach a consensus on demand and
supply in global oil markets.
