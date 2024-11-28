OMDIA Features Chetu In Its On The Radar Report, Highlighting Its Innovative Artificial Intelligence Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The global research firm Omdia features Chetu, a leading provider of custom Artificial Intelligence and Machine (AI/ML) software solutions, in its“On the Radar” report.



“Informed business decision-makers want practical AI applications that will deliver a Return on Investments and accomplish their promised goals,” said Paul Bracht, Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Chetu.“We're honored by Omdia for recognizing our AI/ML solutions that help our clients stay competitive in demanding and fast-paced markets.”



Omdia highlights Chetu's innovative AI/ML technologies and their impact on enterprise-level and mid-market companies. The report shows how Chetu's AI/ML services are increasing data-driven decision-making and automation and streamlining workflows for companies that need outside assistance to achieve AI parity with competing organizations. The“On the Radar” report highlights Chetu's ability to solve complex business problems by developing custom AI/ML software solutions that optimize processes and modernize software systems.



Chetu's AI/ML solutions help businesses cut costs, increase operational efficiency, and gain a competitive advantage in their industries. Chetu creates computer vision systems for quality control, predictive models for supply chain optimization, chatbots driven by AI for customer support, and many other solutions.



Click here to download a free copy of Omdia's“On the Radar” report.



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit



