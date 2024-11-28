Over 12,000 People Visit Icherisheher, Gala Reserves During COP29
Date
11/28/2024 7:09:27 AM
Over 12,000 local and foreign tourists have visited Icherisheher
State Historical-Architectural Reserve and Gala State Historical
and Ethnographic Reserve within COP29, Azernews
reports.
Citizens of Russia, China and India predominated among visitors
from foreign countries.
The Maiden Tower and the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, which are
on the UNESCO list of world historical monuments, as well as the
Siratagli Religious and Architectural Complex, the Baylar Mosque
and the Underground Bath, were also among the most visited places
by guests.
In the Gala Reserve, guests got acquainted with the ancient
historical and architectural monuments of Absheron, and also showed
interest in the "From Waste to Art" museum and the "Gurama"
exhibition operating here.
The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held
in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.
The event gathered world leaders and negotiators from the member
states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business leaders,
young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and civil
society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen global,
collective and inclusive climate action.
Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on
climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much
stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and
building resilient communities.
