Over 12,000 People Visit Icherisheher, Gala Reserves During COP29

Over 12,000 local and foreign tourists have visited Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve and Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve within COP29, Azernews reports.

Citizens of Russia, China and India predominated among visitors from foreign countries.

The Maiden Tower and the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, which are on the UNESCO list of world historical monuments, as well as the Siratagli Religious and Architectural Complex, the Baylar Mosque and the Underground Bath, were also among the most visited places by guests.

In the Gala Reserve, guests got acquainted with the ancient historical and architectural monuments of Absheron, and also showed interest in the "From Waste to Art" museum and the "Gurama" exhibition operating here.

The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.

The event gathered world leaders and negotiators from the member states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen global, collective and inclusive climate action.

Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and building resilient communities.