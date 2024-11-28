Adult Day Care Industry Forecast To Reach $24.72 Billion By 2030: Projections For Service Types, Care Settings And Regional Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities Exist in Integrating Telehealth and Support to Address and Social Needs while Investing in and Workforce Training for Innovative Service Delivery Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adult Day Care by Service Type, Care Setting - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Adult Day Care Market grew from USD 16.56 billion in 2023 to USD 17.48 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.88%, reaching USD 24.72 billion by 2030.



Market insights reveal several key growth factors, including technological advancements in health tracking and monitoring systems, which streamline operations while enhancing service quality. Additionally, the societal shift towards more inclusive community models that emphasize at-home and community-based care reinforces the market's expansion. Opportunities are ripe in creating technologically integrated service offerings - such as telehealth consultations and online support groups - that address the dual needs of health management and social interaction. To leverage these opportunities, providers could invest in technology partnerships and workforce training to ensure quality and innovation in service delivery.

However, limitations include regulatory hurdles and the challenge of maintaining profitability in light of significant operational costs and labor shortages. For effective market growth, businesses should focus on innovative areas such as AI-driven health monitoring and virtual reality-enhanced cognitive therapies, which can set new benchmarks for care quality. Finally, the nature of the adult day care market is highly localized and requires an understanding of community needs, which means tailored regional strategies and collaborations with local healthcare providers are essential for success. By emphasizing technological integration and community-focused service delivery models, businesses can navigate current challenges while capturing emerging opportunities. The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas: Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future. Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions: What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions? Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

