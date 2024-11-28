Celebrate Eid Al Etihad With Family-Friendly Fun, Festive Activities And Exciting Entertainment At Dubai Parkstm And Resorts

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE: Dubai ParksTM and Resorts is pulling out all the stops for Eid Al Etihad with a variety of festivities across its world-class theme parks. From awe-inspiring entertainment to fun-filled activities for all ages, World , MOTIONGATETM Dubai , LEGOLAND® Dubai , and RIVERLANDTM Dubai are the perfect places to celebrate the nation's spirit marking 53 years and create lasting memories with loved ones.











Celebrate the spirit of the UAE at, the most instagrammable location in Dubai where the charming streets will be alive with themed parades, live entertainment, and decorations.





Visitors can experience celebratory fireworks on 1st and 2nd December at 7:00pm and 9:30pm, and an eco-friendly UAE-themed laser show at 7:30pm, 8:30pm, and 9:45pm. The festivities continue with a lively Alien Parade at 9:00pm, and a Bollywood dance show, Jashn-e-Rajmahal, in front of Rajmahal at 5:15pm, 6:30pm, and 7:45pm. Guests can look forward to Modesh and Dana visiting on 1st December for an exclusive show from 4:00pm until 7:00pm and live performances by Ayala dancers on 2nd December from 4:30pm until 8:40pm.

As guests enjoy themed zones and photo opportunities with themed backdrops, they can also explore an impressive array of new dining options, including 17 food trucks and the one-of-a-kind Riverland Boat experience, allowing guests to embark on a scenic boat journey gliding through thelake, adding a touch of magic to their visit. This scenic culinary journey offers delectable Italian dishes while floating along the picturesque river. Unlimited barbecue at Al Mashowa, priced at AED 125, will feature an Oud player throughout the evening.is the perfect spot for a laid-back celebration, with plenty of restaurants offering deals for families to enjoy.

, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East, is celebrating the UAE with the Eid Al Etihad Special Offer: Buy Three Tickets and Get One Free on all online purchases. The special offer is available for one week only, from 28th November to 4th December, priced at AED 221 per person. The excitement continues with entertaining character meet-and-greets throughout the day, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all.

With 29 thrilling rides and attractions, there's non-stop entertainment for visitors of all ages. Thrill-seekers can experience the adrenaline rush of the Capitol Bullet Train, featuring exhilarating drops and high-speed twists, or test their bravery on Now You See Me: High Roller, a gravity-defying heist experience inspired by the blockbuster movie. Fans of action-packed adventures can immerse themselves in the pulse-pounding excitement of John Wick: Open Contract, where they'll find themselves in the heart of an intense and thrilling mission. For more high-speed fun, Madagascar Mad Pursuit delivers a wild roller coaster adventure that will keep guests on the edge of their seats.

After all the excitement, guests can refuel at themed dining spots like Mr. Ping's Noodle Shop, where the beloved goose from Kung Fu Panda dishes out delicious noodles. Those craving something hearty can head to Dragon Flame Grill for sizzling specialties. At Very Smurfy Café, visitors can savor whimsical treats inspired by the world of the Smurfs, while King Julien's Side Show Café serves up international cuisine in a lively, Madagascar-themed atmosphere.

, the newest theme park in the Middle East, invites visitors to an unforgettable Eid Al Etihad celebration! Guests can take advantage of a special one-day pass offer priced at AED 295 valid until 31st December, which includes a complimentary meal at Hala Madrid Restaurant. Fans can perfect their skills alongside virtual Real Madrid legends and experience 40 thrilling rides and attractions including Stars Flyer and the Bernabeu Experience, The Real Challenge and more, that bring the iconic club's history to life.

This Eid Al Etihad,unveils the all-new, LEGO® Souq, a creative attraction celebrating the region's rich culture and traditions with a LEGO twist. Kids can also enjoy a scavenger hunt, character parades, collaborative UAE flag building, exclusive 3D glasses to watch the fireworks at Riverland Dubai explode into LEGO bricks alongside themed F&B treats.

Guests can elevate their UAE Eid Al Etihad celebrations with exciting shopping offers at retail stores across LEGOLAND Dubai Resort. With up to 50% off on selected LEGO products at all stores, it's the perfect opportunity to pick up exclusive sets and toys. In addition, when spending AED 349 or more, guests will receive a FREE LEGO Fireworks Celebrations box, adding an extra festive touch to their celebration. For all UAE Nationals, there's a special treat – they can enjoy FREE engraving on their souvenir brick and any other engravable products and merchandise, making their purchases even more personalized and memorable.

Guests are welcome to indulge in Eid Al Etihad themed brunch and buffet experiences at Bricks Family Restaurant at LEGOLAND Hotel, making it a perfect celebration for the whole family.

, invites families to celebrate Eid Al Etihad with a blend of patriotic festivities and delicious flavors. The day kicks off with a flag-raising ceremony at 12:00pm at the entrance, setting the tone for a vibrant day ahead. In the lobby, visitors can enjoy the national anthem and explore festive decorations, while indulging in a special treat of Arabic sweets and cupcakes starting at 1:00pm.

From 1:00pm to 4:00pm, guests of all ages can meet the popular characters from Shaabiat Al Cartoon, making for memorable photo moments and entertainment for children. As evening arrives, families are invited to savor an Arabian-themed buffet dinner at Kalea Restaurant from 6:30pm to 10:00pm, priced from AED 155 per person, featuring authentic Arabic dishes and a selection of traditional sweets that celebrate the UAE's rich culinary heritage.