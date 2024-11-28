Sub Junior National Badminton C'ship Begins In Jammu
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Minister for Youth Services & Sports, Science & Technology, FCS&CA, Transport, IT, ARI & Training, Satish Sharma, on Wednesday declared open the Yonex- Sunrise 36th Sub Junior (U-13) National Badminton Championship 2024 at Indoor Sports Complex, MA Stadium here.
The championship has been organised by Badminton Association of J&K in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council under the auspices of Badminton Association of India.
MLA Chander Parkash Ganga, was the guest of honour on the occasion, who is also the President of J&K Badminton Association.
While speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that government is keen to promote young talent and robust sports infrastructure in the UT. Reiterating government's commitment towards promoting genuine sports talent, the Minister assured that only deserving athletes would be supported.
The competition will take place from November 27 to November 30. Approximately 400 athletes and officials from 31 states and the UTs are taking part in this massive event.
