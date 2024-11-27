SBF AG: Rudolf Witt Resigns From The Management Board On The Best Of Terms – Robert Stöcklinger Continues To Lead The Company

EQS-News: SBF AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision

SBF AG: Rudolf Witt resigns from the Management Board on the best of terms – Robert Stöcklinger continues to lead the company

27.11.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST

SBF AG: Rudolf Witt resigns from the Management Board on the best of terms – Robert Stöcklinger continues to lead the company Leipzig, 27 November 2024 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2, 'SBF'), a listed specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology, today announces changes to its Management Board. Rudolf Witt is stepping down from the Board of Directors on 31 December 2024 for health reasons. He is leaving on the best of terms at the age of just under 65. As part of the Executive Board team with Mr Stöcklinger, Mr Witt has shaped SBF AG into a leading provider of innovative solutions in the fields of rail vehicles, electronics and mechanics. From 1 January 2025, Mr Stöcklinger will drive the strategic development of SBF AG as sole member of the Executive Board. Mr Witt will remain with the company as an external consultant and will continue to contribute his valuable expertise and network.



Dr Lothar Koniarski, Chairman of the Management Board of SBF AG , comments:“Rudolf Witt was a key person at SBF AG and has left a permanent impact on the company through his high level of commitment and strategic foresight. Under his leadership, we have achieved decisive milestones. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to sincerely thank Rudolf Witt for his extraordinary commitment. Under Robert Stöcklinger's leadership, we are ideally positioned to successfully continue on our chosen course.”



SBF AG remains true to its proven strategic orientation. The group of companies unites leading hidden champions with outstanding expertise and pioneering technologies in their areas of specialisation. With a first-class product and service portfolio in the segments“Rolling Stock”,“Public and Industrial Lighting” and“Electromechanics and Sensors”, the company exploits growth opportunities in the areas of mobility, climate protection, automation and digitalisation.



Robert Stöcklinger, member of the Management Board of SBF AG , comments:“With his dedication and high level of expertise, Rudolf Witt has made a decisive contribution to positioning SBF AG for long-term success. On behalf of the entire team, I wish him all the best for his new chapter in life. At the same time, I look forward to continuing his work in the proven continuity and to further advancing SBF AG together with our employees.”



About the SBF Group

The listed SBF Group is a specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology. In the group of companies, highly specialized and leading hidden champions in their fields pool their expertise. With a high-quality and forward-looking product and service portfolio, SBF benefits from the megatrends of mobility, climate protection, automation and digitalization.



In the“Rolling Stock” business field, the Tier 1 system supplier and development partner supplies the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers with complex interior, ceiling and lighting systems“Made in Germany”. The“Public and Industrial Lighting” business field comprises intelligent and customized LED systems for efficient lighting for industrial, municipal and infrastructural projects. In addition, the“Sensor Technology and Electromechanics” business field develops and produces pioneering components and software for electromechanical products such as circuit boards, sensors and communication technology.



For more information, visit .



