GCC Official: Council Unified Member States' Foreign Policies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- Some of the most significant achievements of the GCC are unifying the member states' foreign policies toward regional issues and establishing useful partnerships with states of the world, a GCC official said on Wednesday.

The GCC partnerships with a number of organizations, the holding of a joint summit with the EU last month and a meeting of the same level with the Central Asia states earlier as well as the one with the ASEAN states with the US and Britain bolster the GCC role and contribute to promoting it in tackling global affairs, said Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Uwaisheq, the GCC assistant secretary general for political affairs, in a statement after a seminar, held as part of the Gulf Weeks Festival marking the forthcoming GCC Summit.

He recalled that the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was the architect for establishing the GCC that saw the light in 1981.

The GCC has been playing a pivotal role in resolving regional issues and aiding Arab states to tackle problems, he said, singling out Saudi Arabia's recent declaration of establishing the international coalition for implementing the two states settlement for Palestine.

The GCC summit will address crucial regional issues, military, security and economic affairs that concern the citizens. he concluded. (end)

ahk









