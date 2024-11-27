Undermining Ukraine's Military Mobility Not In Poland, Europe's Interests - MEP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The blocking by Polish farmers of Ukrainian borders, which involves hampering military supplies, goes against the interests of both Poland and Europe in general.

That's according to Member of European Parliament Marketa Gregorova (Czechia), who is part of the Group of Greens/European Free Alliance, Ukrinform reports with reference to Guildhall .

“There are military mobility strategies that are approved on the European level, also funded through PESCO, etc. And this should continue. But there is a continued issue with some member states and their unilateral actions and activities,” MEP said.

“But I personally do not think that this will stay the case for Poland, especially because the current government is very much supportive of Ukraine and also is not as populistic in terms of its farmers as was the previous government. And also, it's in their best interest that there is a continuous military mobility, because as we also know, Poland is now one of the leading European Union countries in terms of building up its army and its capabilities, and trainings” the lawmaker believes.

The legislator underlined that the blocking of military mobility for Ukraine goes against Europe's interest in general.

“And of course for them, it's useful to be interconnected with the Ukrainian Army because they have the most unique experience that Polish military cannot get anywhere. They will have trainings, but they were not in war in decades. Ukrainian Army is now the most experienced army in the world because they are in the war and they have all the prior experience with the enemy that we are all

being

aware

of,” MEP concluded.

As reported earlier, Polish farmers launched a protest action near one of the checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. A co-organizer of the rally said farmers are protesting for two reasons, including the government's failure to meet farmers' demands to retain the agricultural tax at the level of 2023 and concerns over the EU's signing of a free trade deal with Latin American countries.