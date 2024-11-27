Ukraine Downs 36 Russian Drones, 48“Lost From Radar”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since Tuesday night, November 27, Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down 36 Russian one-way attack drones targeting the country.

That's according to Ukraine's Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

From 19:30 on Tuesday, November 26, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 89 Shahed-type strike UAVs and unmanned drones of an unidentified type, having launched them from the areas of Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsk-Akhtarsk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the attack.

General Staff reports 224 combat engagements on front lines over past day

As of 9:00, the air defense forces have shot down 36 enemy drones in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Mykolaiv regions.

Another 48 drones were lost from radar, presumably due to active countermeasures by e-warfare units, and five drones left Ukrainian airspace toward Belarus, Russia, and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Due to the fall of enemy UAV debris, private households and apartment buildings, as well as other private property, sustained damage in Kyiv region.

No casualties were reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat casualties Russian forces have suffered in Ukraine since the the full-scale invasion have reached an estimated 735,410, including 1,580 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours alone.