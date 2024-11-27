UN Official: Impunity For Crimes Against Aid Workers Must End

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- A senior UN official demanded accountability for escalating on humanitarian workers.

In a briefing at a UN Security Council session late Tuesday, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Director of Financing and Partnerships Division Lisa Doughten hghlighted the dire risks facing humanitarian workers worldwide and urged immediate action to protect aid personnel and hold perpetrators accountable.

Doughten said much of the unprecedented surge in casualties is due to the situation in Gaza, adding that since the war began last October, more than 330 humanitarian workers have lost their lives, mostly staff with the UN agency that assists Palestine refugees, UNRWA.

"These numbers signal a disturbing lack of regard for the lives of civilians and humanitarian and UN workers," Doughten said.

She urged the Council to take three critical actions, to condemn attacks on aid workers, ensure accountability for violations and provide greater support for survivors.

She emphasized the need for "unequivocally rejecting and countering misinformation, disinformation and hate speech that targets UN and humanitarian organizations and staff."

"We therefore once again welcome the Security Council's decision to tackle this issue head on by adopting resolution 2730 in May this year," she added.

Doughten reaffirmed that respect for international law is non-negotiable, adding that impunity for crimes against aid workers must end, and their voices deserve to be heard at the highest levels, including here in this chamber. (end)

ast









MENAFN27112024000071011013ID1108930592