Canada To Host Eighth CPTPP Commission Meeting In Vancouver

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) OTTAWA, Canada – Mary Ng, of export promotion, international trade and economic development, on behalf of Canada, will welcome fellow Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) members in Vancouver, British Columbia, for the eighth CPTPP Commission meeting from November 27 to 28, 2024.

“I'm so proud of the collaboration between CPTPP members this year that will ensure the agreement remains the standard for trade agreements. I look forward to welcoming CPTPP members in Vancouver this week to discuss the ways we can level the playing field and support underrepresented groups in trade. By working together, we can continue to improve the agreement to better serve businesses and people in Canada and abroad,” said, minister Ng.

As the 2024 CPTPP commission chair, Canada will work with other members to advance three priorities:

Promote the effective and timely review of the CPTPP to ensure it is relevant to the issues and challenges faced by CPTPP members.Encourage businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and women- and Indigenous-led companies, to use the CPTPP and leverage its benefits.Advance discussions for new economies applying to become CPTPP members.

Canada is committed to helping more entrepreneurs succeed in CPTPP markets by leveraging the benefits of this agreement. This is why Canada will also host the CPTPP Inclusive Trade Symposium alongside the CPTPP Commission meeting. The symposium will bring diverse stakeholders together to support SMEs, and Indigenous- and women-led firms in their utilization of the CPTPP while highlighting and demonstrating Canada's leadership in advancing inclusive trade initiatives.

The outcomes of the CPTPP Commission meeting and Inclusive Trade Symposium will support the rules-based trading order that Canadian businesses and workers depend upon. The CPTPP enhances trade partnerships and investment opportunities by reducing trade barriers and facilitating trade in the Pacific region and beyond, helping to create good-paying jobs for Canadians. It also promotes more-diverse, innovative and resilient economies by addressing key barriers to doing business internationally.

