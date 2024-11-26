Lone Star Fresh: Lewisville Welcomes Tide Laundromat

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Tide Laundromat in Lewisville offers a cutting-edge experience with smart washers that automatically dispense trusted products like Tide® and Gain® detergent, Downy® or Gain® fabric softener and Bounce® dryer sheets.

Trusted brand gets squeaky clean at grand opening with free washes and giveaways

- Patrick Elverum, franchise owner-operatorLEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tide Services , a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), has opened its first Tide Laundromat franchise in Lewisville at Valley Square shopping center near Fiesta Mart.The new location brings America's #1 laundry products combined with smart, auto-dosing technology in every load, ensuring top-notch cleaning and convenience for the Lewisville community.To celebrate its grand opening, Tide Laundromat is hosting a Free Laundry Day on Dec. 1., offering complimentary washes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can also enter to win a year of free laundry, enjoy music and savor free food during the event.The Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting will follow the Grand Opening and Free Wash Day on Thursday, December 5th and give local business owners and community members a chance to tour the laundromat and learn about how the auto-dosing technology is changing the laundry experience.“Tide Laundromat is proud to bring a fresh and convenient laundry experience to Lewisville,” said Patrick Elverum, franchise owner-operator.“This grand opening is an opportunity to celebrate with the community and demonstrate how we're redefining laundry day with trusted Tide quality and modern amenities.”The Tide Laundromat in Lewisville offers a cutting-edge experience with smart washers that automatically dispense trusted products like Tide® and Gain® detergent, Downy® or Gain® fabric softener and Bounce® dryer sheets. Customers can choose scented or unscented options for a clean that's both effective and skin-safe.The laundromat also provides:Wash-and-fold services: $1.49/lb for next-day service or $1.99/lb for same-day serviceFast cycles: Washing and drying completed in as little as 35 minutesA mobile app: The Tide Laundromat app allows users to pay, earn rewards, access special offers and check machine availability before arrivingConvenience and comfort: Free parking, Wi-Fi and air-conditioned comfortIf it's got to be clean, it's got to be Tide!About Tide ServicesTide Services, a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company, stands as America's premier provider of on-demand dry-cleaning and laundry services through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands. Tide Services is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States, offering innovative laundry solutions and presenting lucrative franchise opportunities to investors with large scale goals.For more information about Tide Services franchise opportunities, visit tidefranchise .# # #

Betsy DeMik

Champion

+1 214-500-1132

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.