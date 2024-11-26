Waystar To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: WAY ), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Matt Hawkins will speak at two upcoming investor conferences:



Evercore ISI HealthCONx on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time. Barclays 22nd Annual Global Conference on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Waystar will provide live webcasts of both events on its Investor Relations website at

Recordings will also be available on the site after the events.

About Waystar

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves approximately 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 18 of 22 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 5 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $1.2 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 50% of U.S. patients. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at

waystar .

Investor Contact

Sandy Draper

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kristin Lee

[email protected]



