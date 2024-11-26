Go Woke, Go Broke? Brands Gamble Big In Trump’S America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald Trump's return to the White House has sparked a seismic shift in the marketing world. Brands now navigate treacherous waters where being labeled "woke" can sink their ship.



Jaguar and Walmart's recent experiences highlight this new reality. Jaguar's attempt to rebrand backfired spectacularly. Their avant-garde featuring diverse models in colorful outfits drew fierce criticism.



Elon Musk's snarky comment, "Do you sell cars?" garnered more attention than the ad itself. Conservative figures pounced on the campaign, comparing it to Bud Light's transgender partnership debacle.



That misstep cost AB InBev billions in market value. Even marketing experts questioned Jaguar's strategy, arguing it alienates core customers without attracting new ones.



Jaguar's director defended the campaign as an attempt to differentiate in a crowded market. However, he expressed dismay at the hateful comments directed at the ad's participants.







The luxury carmaker aims to compete with high-end brands like Range Rover. Walmart faced similar pressure from conservative activists.

Navigating a Polarized Market:

The retail giant announced changes to its diversity initiatives, no longer considering race and gender in supplier contracts. They're also scaling back racial equity training and LGBTQ event support.



These shifts reflect a divided America. Trump 's campaign spent millions on anti-transgender ads. Republicans focused on targeted advertising through connected TVs and podcasts to reach key voters.



This political climate forces marketers to rethink their strategies. Some companies retreat from diversity initiatives, while others seek new ways to connect with consumers without controversy.



Brands must now balance their values with business goals in an increasingly polarized environment. The marketing landscape is evolving rapidly.



Success will come to those who can authentically engage consumers while navigating controversies. This new era demands a delicate balance between maintaining core values and adapting to changing cultural norms.

