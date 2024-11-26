Kuwait FM Received Letter From Tajik Counterpart

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a letter on Tuesday from Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, on strengthening bilateral ties and developing them across various sectors, as well as cooperation on regional and international fronts. According to a statement, this was during Al-Yahya's reception of Tajik Ambassador to the country Zubaydullo Zubaydov. (end) aai

