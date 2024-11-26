عربي


Pearl River, China's Third Longest River


11/26/2024 3:05:27 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Fahad Al-Saeed
ZHUHAI, China, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The Pearl River system is an extensive river system in southern China. It is 2,200 km long, making it the country's third largest river after the Yangtze River and the Yellow River.
Its name comes from the pearl-colored shells that lie within the Pearl's riverbed as it flows through the city of Guangzhou.
It flows into the South China Sea through the Pearl River Delta. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

