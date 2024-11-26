(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ecoma, an innovative brand redefining sustainable parenting, proudly announces its launch in the UAE with an exclusive line of eco-friendly, plant-based diapers. Designed to provide unmatched comfort for babies and peace of mind for parents, Ecoma diapers are setting a new standard in baby care by prioritizing health, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Ecoma Launches Sustainable Baby Care in the UAE

Crafted with sustainably sourced plant-based materials, including biodegradable corn starch fibers, Ecoma diapers are soft, breathable, and gentle on even the most delicate skin. Free from harmful chemicals, they minimize irritation and are ideal for newborns with sensitive skin. Made with 45% plant-based materials and featuring an advanced hygiene seal for added safety and protection, Ecoma stands out as the leading choice for eco-conscious parents.

"Ecoma envisions a future where eco-friendly baby care becomes the norm," said Roshan Thattil, Co-founder of Ecoma . "Our diapers are a simple yet impactful way for parents to embrace sustainable living while ensuring their baby's comfort and well-being. We're excited to bring this solution to families in the UAE, a region increasingly committed to eco-conscious choices."

Ecoma diapers offer an unparalleled combination of performance, comfort, and eco-consciousness. Featuring a luxuriously soft, plant-based inner lining, they provide a rash-free experience and a gentle touch against sensitive skin. Advanced absorption technology ensures up to 12 hours of leakproof protection, making them ideal for overnight use and active playtime. Certified by FSC, FDA, and Sedex, Ecoma diapers and their eco-friendly packaging significantly reduce landfill waste, empowering parents to make responsible choices that benefit their children and the planet.

Ecoma's launch arrives at a pivotal moment when parents are seeking solutions that balance care for their children with a commitment to the environment. Traditional disposable diapers can take centuries to decompose, contributing to significant landfill waste. By choosing Ecoma, parents actively reduce their environmental footprint and contribute to fostering a sustainable future for the next generation.

"Raising a child is a profound responsibility, and every decision counts," Thattil added. "Ecoma empowers parents to make choices that benefit both their babies and the environment, creating a legacy of conscious living for generations to come."

Ecoma products are now available at CHS Community Pharmacies and Aster Pharmacies across the UAE as well as Eggs & Soldiers at Times Square Centre in Dubai, and online through , Amazon, Mumzworld, and they will also soon be available on Noon. Prices start at AED 49, making sustainable baby care accessible to families across the UAE.

For further information about Ecoma and its range of sustainable baby care products, visit .

About Ecoma

Ecoma is a visionary brand dedicated to revolutionizing baby care through sustainable innovation. By combining plant-based materials with cutting-edge diaper technology, Ecoma empowers parents to prioritize health, comfort, and environmental stewardship in their everyday lives.