Sparkle Set To Shine With Third Valley Salon In Arcadia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Routine dog grooming is coming soon to Arcadia, Arizona.

Routine baths are essential for any dogs + happiness.

A refreshing haircut

Sparkle continues to rapidly grow its Arizona pawprint with new multi-unit franchisees.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sparkle Grooming Corp., the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise that's transforming the pet care industry, is thrilled to announce its newest location in the Arcadia area of Phoenix, Arizona. Spearheaded by multi-unit franchisees Broc + Krissy Lundquist, the Arcadia salon will bring Sparkle's innovative grooming model and pet-first philosophy to more furry friends and their families in the Valley.

With over 20 years of experience in operations and business optimization, Broc Lundquist has built a career on driving excellence and creating streamlined processes. From leading large teams to managing multi-million-dollar budgets, Broc's expertise in efficiency and leadership sets the stage for a successful Sparkle salon. "Sparkle is more than just a grooming brand; it's a breath of fresh air in the pet space," Broc shared. "The simplicity of flat-rate pricing, the convenience of scheduling, and the genuine care for animals drew us in. We can't wait to share this passion with our Arcadia community and grow Sparkle's footprint in Arizona."

Krissy Lundquist, a seasoned finance professional with extensive experience in the hospitality industry, complements the team with her financial acumen and expertise in service excellence. Together, the Lundquists bring a powerful combination of skills and a shared love for animals that will help their team and salon thrive.

Sparkle Arcadia will showcase the brand's clean, modern approach to dog grooming, offering stress-free experiences for pets and their owners.“We believe every dog deserves a pawsitively top-notch grooming experience,” Krissy said.“Sparkle's commitment to accessibility, quality, and innovation is something we're excited to deliver to Arcadia and beyond.”

The Sparkle Arcadia salon is slated to open Q1 2025 and will be located at 3748 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016.

Since the start of their franchise expansion in April earlier this year, Sparkle has awarded a total of 129 licenses in 8 states. For more information on Sparkle's rapidly growing pet care franchise visit sparkledogcare/franchise .

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Sparkle Grooming Corp. was founded in 2022 with the vision to disrupt the status quo and create a more meaningful grooming experience for all. Sparkle's wellness-focused dog grooming salons are where routine pet care meets small-box retail, and social service. Our membership-based QSPC (Quick-Service Pet Care) is an essential companion for any dog's health + well-being.

Collectively the Sparkle leadership team and its investors have birthed, operated, revitalized + grown extraordinary brands with global recognition.

Jesse Henk

Sparkle Grooming Corp.

+1 480-550-8159 ext. 110

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.