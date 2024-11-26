ROTH And Sustain Socal To Host 7Th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Virtual Event On December 4-5, 2024

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”) and Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) today announced they will co-host the 7th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event (“PCE7”) virtually on December 4-5, 2024.

This year's will feature pre-recorded company pitches and 1-on-1 / small group Zoom meetings. The event offers venture capitalists, private equity, family offices, and strategic investors the opportunity to engage with early-stage sustainability companies ranging from Series A to Series D across innovative sectors such as Solar/Storage, e-Mobility, Clean Fuels, Circular Economy, Grid/Battery Tech, Sustainable Industrial Growth, and AgTech.

Robert Stephenson , Managing Director and Co-Head of Sustainability Investment Banking at ROTH and Sustain SoCal Board Member, stated,“We're thrilled to co-host the December PCE with Sustain SoCal, a leader in promoting sustainable growth through innovation, collaboration, and education. As a founding member of Sustain SoCal, ROTH remains dedicated to supporting the sustainability sector in Southern California and beyond.”

Scott Kitcher , President & CEO of Sustain SoCal, commented,“We deeply appreciate our ongoing collaboration with ROTH. Their support, along with our 30 board members, has significantly accelerated sustainability initiatives and economic growth. The success and growth of this annual event reflect that our shared commitment to a sustainable future is making an impact.”

Since 2013, ROTH has facilitated approximately 225 sustainability transactions totalling over $33 billion in value.

