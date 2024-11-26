Business Jet Completes Gulfstream GIV Starlink Installation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Business Jet is one of the first to install Starlink on a Gulfstream GIV at Dallas facility, with installation on the Embraer Legacy 600 STC Certification Aircraft to follow.

DALLAS, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Jet recently completed two of the first Starlink installations on the Gulfstream GIV, as the STC was awarded in late August. This milestone will be followed by the Legacy 600 certification aircraft installation set to occur in December.



Starlink Aero Terminal installed on Gulfstream GIV

"The addition of the GIV to the lineup of approved aircraft has been met with enthusiasm from its owners and operators. We are proud to deliver tailored solutions to our clients, and this milestone supports this commitment," said Lina Sabbah, Director of Aircraft Solutions and Acquisitions. "We look forward to expanding our portfolio of completed aircraft models as STCs continue to be approved." As the demand for connectivity grows, whether it's for business or leisure, Starlink's cutting-edge technology offers travelers a reliable solution from takeoff to touchdown, ensuring uninterrupted productivity and entertainment.

During the GIV's most recent flight, download speeds reached up to 295 Mbps, allowing passengers to simultaneously stream three different movies without experiencing any lagging. The feedback received from crew and passengers has been nothing short of complimentary. The consistent sentiment gathered from Starlink users can be summed up in two words: "Game Changer." This offering reflects Business Jet's commitment to providing leading-edge solutions with the purpose of enhancing customer's aviation experience.

Business Jet's team of highly skilled technicians have experience installing Starlink on various aircraft models and recommend scheduling an installation during an annual inspection or another major maintenance event as more STCs become available. STCs are currently available for Gulfstream models GIV/GV/G450/G550/G650/G650ER and Bombardier Global models 5000/6000/6500/7500/Express/XRS. By the end of the year, STCs are expected for the Bombardier Global model 5500, with various models, such as the Challenger 300/350 following in early 2025. Business Jet is poised to accommodate any jet that's ready to upgrade their inflight connectivity.



To learn more about Starlink or reserve an installation spot, contact Lina Sabbah, Director of Aircraft Solutions and Acquisitions, at [email protected]

or 214.654.1535.

About Business Jet

Business Jet is a comprehensive private aviation solutions provider based at Dallas Love Field. For over 30 years, Business Jet has combined high-level aircraft maintenance and management with award-winning complementary support services, including: aircraft charter and management, award-winning FBO services, AOG support, and aircraft solutions and acquisitions. For more information, visit businessjet.

About Starlink by SpaceX

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system. For more information, visit starlink .

Alette Cook

Brand Manager

214-654-1513

[email protected]



SOURCE Business Jet

