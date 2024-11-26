US Federal charges against Trump get dropped

(MENAFN) A U.S. district court has granted Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request to dismiss the case against President-elect Donald Trump, ending the investigation into his actions following the 2020 presidential election. The case had focused on allegations that attempted to illegally overturn the election results and mishandled classified documents after leaving office. Trump argued that the charges were motivated and part of a plot.



Judge Chutkan of the Columbia District Court ruled to dismiss the superseding indictment, citing immunity for sitting U.S. presidents. This ruling came shortly after Smith filed motions to drop the charges. Trump's spokesman, Steven Cheung, praised the decision as a victory for the rule of law, asserting that the federal cases were unconstitutional. Trump, in a Truth Social post, called the charges "empty and lawless." While this case was dismissed, Trump still faces other legal challenges, including a criminal case in Georgia related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, as well as a campaign finance violation conviction in New York.

