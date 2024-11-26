Russia’s nuclear possibilities are considered ‘frightening’

(MENAFN) Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that the parties involved in the Ukraine conflict must take all possible measures to prevent the use of nuclear weapons. She expressed concern over Russia's recent military developments, including updates to its nuclear doctrine and the use of a new medium-range hypersonic missile in Ukraine. In an interview with the BBC, Merkel acknowledged Russia’s nuclear capabilities, calling them "frightening" and stressing that Russia is one of the world’s two largest nuclear powers, alongside the US.



Merkel emphasized the need to act to avoid nuclear weapon usage, even as she praised China for advocating restraint and calling for de-escalation through dialogue. Russia's updated nuclear doctrine permits a nuclear response if a non-nuclear state, supported by a nuclear power, attacks Russian territory. Recently, Ukraine has used Western-supplied long-range weapons, such as ATACMS and HIMARS missiles, which has led to heightened tensions with Moscow. In retaliation, Russia used its new Oreshnik nuclear-capable missile to target a Ukrainian military facility.

