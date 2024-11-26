عربي


Russian Forces Strike Shostka's Infrastructure With Drones

11/26/2024 5:11:19 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a drone strike on infrastructure facilities in Shostka, Sumy region, using a large number of UAVs.

This was reported on facebook by the Mayor of Shostka, Mykola Noha, as conveyed by Ukrinform.

“The Russian invaders carried out an air strike on the infrastructure of Shostka community using a significant number of Geran-type UAVs,” he said.

Emergency and recovery operations are currently underway at the strike sites, with debris being cleared.

Read also: Russians launch record number of drones overnight : 76 intercepted , 95 lost from tracking

"The damage and losses are still being assessed," the Mayor added.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had shot down 76 drones today, with 95 drones lost from tracking during the course of operations.

UkrinForm

