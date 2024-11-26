Russian Forces Strike Shostka's Infrastructure With Drones
11/26/2024 5:11:19 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a drone strike on infrastructure facilities in Shostka, Sumy region, using a large number of UAVs.
This was reported on facebook by the Mayor of Shostka, Mykola Noha, as conveyed by Ukrinform.
“The Russian invaders carried out an air strike on the infrastructure of Shostka community using a significant number of Geran-type UAVs,” he said.
Emergency and recovery operations are currently underway at the strike sites, with debris being cleared.
"The damage and losses are still being assessed," the Mayor added.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had shot down 76 drones today, with 95 drones lost from tracking during the course of operations.
